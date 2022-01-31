Double celebration for Addo as two elderly residents turn 101 and 104

By Zamandulo Malonde -

Healthy choices and a simple life. That’s the secret to living beyond a century, according to two of Addo’s oldest residents.



Nomamsi Magwa, 101, and Sesiwe Solani, 103, both former domestic workers, will on Wednesday celebrate their old age with the Addo community during a public birthday party. ..