School oversight visits confirm what teachers have been saying all along

Bhisho portfolio committee and MPLs witness dire conditions caused by years of neglect

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



They came, saw, and expressed their disdain, but when they left the more than 800 pupils of Machiu Primary School had to carry on learning in their dilapidated wooden classrooms.



The grim reality is that the rotten wooden structure that was built 54 years ago, could cave in on pupils at any given time causing serious injuries or even deaths. ..