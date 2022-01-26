News

Mangosuthu Buthelezi in hospital for medical tests

By ZIMASA MATIWANE - 26 January 2022
Mangosuthu Buthelezi is undergoing medical tests in hospital. File photo.
Mangosuthu Buthelezi is undergoing medical tests in hospital. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is undergoing medical tests in hospital, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

“It has somehow reached the ears of the media that Prince Buthelezi is currently in hospital. This is true. However, he is simply undergoing medical tests as he experienced high blood pressure on Monday night and subsequently felt unwell,” family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi said in a statement.

According to the family, on Tuesday afternoon the 93-year-old’s doctors felt it wise for him to be admitted to hospital for all the necessary checks, as this would also allow him to get some much-needed rest.

“As there is no further information to convey, the family requests that enquiries please cease at this point. Should there be anything further to report once Prince Buthelezi returns home, we will issue another statement,” said the family.

The veteran politician, who also serves as traditional prime minister for the Zulu nation, was last seen in public on Saturday at the commemoration of the battle of Isandlwana.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Get the lowdown from Putco Mafani on his tabletop dance
Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves

Most Read