Shocking number of girls aged 10 to 14 giving birth in Tshwane

The City of Tshwane has raised the alarm about the high rate of teenage pregnancies after its public health facilities recorded nearly 10,000 deliveries to young moms in two years.

“This figure represents a concerning high incidence of teenage pregnancies in the metro,” said MMC for health Rina Marx.

According to Marx, between July 2019 and June 2021 there were 9,922 births by teenagers.

Of these, 674 girls were between the ages of 10 and 14.

A further 9,248 girls between the ages of 15 and 19 gave birth.

The high incidence of teenage pregnancies had many socioeconomic consequences, including health risks, educational limitations and financial stress, Marx said.