Pupils pay tribute to ‘amazing’ slain deputy principal

“Once in a lifetime I got to meet an amazing teacher like you.”

“We laughed, learned and were motivated by you.”

These are some of the tributes for slain teacher Thembisile Ngendane from pupils at Phomolong Secondary School in Thembisa on the East Rand.

Ngendane, 50, was gunned down by three men outside the school on Friday.

On Monday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school.