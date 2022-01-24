Former DA Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi finds new political home in ActionSA

ActionSA has announced former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi as the party’s latest member to defect from the DA.

Baloyi is set to serve in the party’s senate, its highest decision-making body, party leadership announced at a media briefing on Monday.

The 35-year-old joined ActionSA after announcing his departure from the DA in December.

He served two terms as a mayor and is touted to be Gauteng premier when the country goes into provincial and national elections in 2024.

Party leader Herman Mashaba admitted to approaching the “experienced, and ethical” Baloyi as early as 2020, and again in October 2021 when the pair went for lunch.

Baloyi, however, asked to be allowed to finish his term of office and “make the people of Midvaal proud”, but committed to speaking at a later stage.