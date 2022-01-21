Business partnership a win-win all round

Car wash owner partners with aspiring chef to offer waiting customers a mouthwatering meal

When Elton Nomdoe lost his job in 2018, he started making and selling food on the side of the road — but that was until a generous businessman spotted him and offered him premises to operate from.



Gentle Touch Car Wash in Gelvandale has now partnered with Emmy’s Eats to provide meals to its customers while they wait for their car to be cleaned, but their partnership is really a story of hope and care for your fellow man...