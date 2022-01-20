It’s raining distinctions in Eastern Cape

Unbridled joy for top IEB achievers as exciting future beckons

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



There was great jubilation among Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matriculants who fetched their final results from schools on Wednesday.



The official IEB results for 2021 showed that matriculants from across Southern Africa have raised the bar, securing a 98.39% pass rate (up from 98.05% in 2020)...