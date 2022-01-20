It’s raining distinctions in Eastern Cape
Unbridled joy for top IEB achievers as exciting future beckons
There was great jubilation among Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matriculants who fetched their final results from schools on Wednesday.
The official IEB results for 2021 showed that matriculants from across Southern Africa have raised the bar, securing a 98.39% pass rate (up from 98.05% in 2020)...
