Trophy hunting ban proposal misplaced — conservation group

New law should rather clamp down on unethical practices, wildlife heavyweights say in open letter

More than 100 wildlife experts from all over the world including Prof Graham Kerley from Nelson Mandela University, have signed an open letter calling on the British government to reconsider its declared intention to ban trophy hunting imports.



The 102 signatories say the intended ban, though well-intentioned, will gut conservation efforts in regions like Southern Africa where trophy hunting plays a key role in protecting species and habitat as well as creating jobs...