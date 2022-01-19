IEB pupils top last year’s results

Private school pupils hailed for digging deep mentally and emotionally’ in overcoming challenges of pandemic

Senior Reporter



Hardworking candidates who wrote their final school exams through the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) have raised the bar by securing a 98.39% pass rate.



The 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass rate is slightly higher when compared with the 98.05% pass rate achieved in the previous year. ..