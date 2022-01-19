News

Customer ‘accidentally’ drives vehicle through car dealership shopfront

Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
19 January 2022
The vehicle came to a halt after bursting through the dealership windows.
The vehicle came to a halt after bursting through the dealership windows.
Image: Emer-G-Med

Drama unfolded at a Durban car dealership when a customer crashed a new vehicle through the shop window.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to the incident in the central business district on Wednesday.

“Reports from the scene are that a customer accidentally drove a new vehicle through the shopfront windows.

“There were no serious injuries.”

