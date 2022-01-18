Enraged Knysna community explodes as mom-killer accused brought to scene
A Knysna grandmother who was murdered and dismembered, allegedly by her son, was laid to rest on Tuesday.
The body of 59-year-old Anna Moos was discovered a week ago, a stone’s throw away from her home in Heatherdale Street, Hornlee...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.