News

Enraged Knysna community explodes as mom-killer accused brought to scene

Premium
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 18 January 2022

A Knysna grandmother who was murdered and dismembered, allegedly by her son, was laid to rest on Tuesday.

The body of 59-year-old Anna Moos was discovered a week ago, a stone’s throw away from her home in Heatherdale Street, Hornlee...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Knysna police attacked while combing crime scene
Shafiek Abrahams on why Kohli and Co should face sanctions

Most Read