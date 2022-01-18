Trial of man accused of killing wife at roadside expected to start in August
A trial date has been set for a 33-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his pregnant wife to death and rolled her body down an embankment along the N2.
Rezaan Fondling is expected to stand trial in August for the murder of his eight-month pregnant wife, Zaida Samodien, 33...
