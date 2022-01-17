MEC promises prompt action on audit reports about pupil transport problems

Transport MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe has committed to a speedy implementation of recommendations by two independent audit reports on pupil transport in the Eastern Cape.

The reports, conducted by Ernst and Young and the auditor-general, found chronic problems of over- and underpayments to operators due to insufficient internal controls by the department.

In a statement issued by the department on Sunday, Tikana-Gxotiwe directed department head Mzi Mafani to engage the provincial treasury for an impartial review of the reports and how best to implement their recommendations.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the reports would not yet be made public because they were still subject to the internal processes.

He did, however, say that other issues highlighted by the reports included dishonest declaration of assets by service providers.

“We have instances where some list buses and minibus taxis as the mode [of transport] while they use Avanzas.

“This is also vice versa,” Binqose said.

This led to irregular expenditure being incurred by the department.

“Some of the services are less than what the department paid for, leading to the irregular expenditure.

“It is also leading to disputes with other service providers.”

Tikana-Gxotiwe said: “We are engaging the treasury for an impartial review and an unapologetic implementation of the recommendations.

“And if the treasury, upon completing its review, feels a need for a thorough forensic investigation, we will only be happy to comply.”

The department has, however, given the assurance that the pupil transport service will continue when the new academic year starts for pupils on Wednesday.

