Parents feel pinch of new school year

‘Surprise’ costs such as computer equipment and data strain many households

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



School fees are expected to again increase by their lowest margin in years but many parents are still having to dig deep to pay for unexpected items.



Besides having to pay up for uniforms, shoes, school bags, stationery, sporting regalia and textbooks, they have had to bear the unexpected cost of hybrid learning (combination of in-person and online learning) that requires either a PC, laptop or mobile device such as a smartphone or tablet. ..