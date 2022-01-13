News

Western Cape and Gauteng leading latest surge of Covid-19 infections

By TimesLIVE - 13 January 2022
Data shows 181 Covid-19 related deaths and 6,762 new infections recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period. Stock photo.
Data shows 181 Covid-19 related deaths and 6,762 new infections recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

Data shows 181 Covid-19 related deaths and 6,762 new infections recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

The majority of new cases reported on Wednesday evening are from the Western Cape (28%), followed by Gauteng (22%), said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%, the Eastern Cape 11% and Limpopo 5%, while the Free State, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and North West each accounted for 4%.

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested on Wednesday was 15.5% which is higher than Tuesday (14%). The 7-day average is 17.3%.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

What pass can we expect for the Matric Class of 2021?
Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves

Most Read