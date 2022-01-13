Prof Abdool Karim says future Covid-19 variants are likely to be ‘much weaker’ than Omicron

SA is likely to be out of the Covid-19 fourth wave within days, and epidemiologist Prof Salim Abdool Karim believes the worst of the variants could be over.

Speaking on SABC News this week, the former government adviser and leading infectious diseases epidemiologist said future variants could be much weaker than Omicron .

He said future variants could continue to evolve and spread faster, but cause less severe disease.

“What we are likely to see now with future variants is that to displace Omicron it’s going to have to be able to spread even faster.

“Just based on what we can see now, we can expect that future variants, to beat Omicron, would have to in all likelihood be less severe,” said Prof Abdool Karim.