Covid-19 pneumonia deaths sharply down in fourth wave, say Western Cape researchers

Western Cape scientists who analysed the first 50 deaths in each wave among patients admitted to public-sector hospitals with SARS-CoV-2 infection said their findings were in line with anecdotal reports from doctors and lower oxygen consumption by hospitals during the fourth wave.

The Western Cape health department's Masudah Paleker and her co-authors said in a preprint of their findings: “While there is a smaller proportion of Covid-19 pneumonia in wave four, there are increasing numbers of Covid-associated deaths where Covid-19 is not presenting with pneumonia but may have precipitated acute admission in already sick patients or may be completely incidental.”

The researchers examined health records of 50 deaths that occurred within five days at the start of the third Delta-driven wave and the same number in the fourth wave, which accumulated in 12 days.