Helenvale Poets society broadening its horizons with new projects
The Helenvale Poets society is expanding its community programme in 2022 with the introduction of a community service initiative.
The initiative, the Bay Creative Writing Development Project, aims to provide an empowering foundation for residents and has already started a study and reading group as well as a bookbinding business...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.