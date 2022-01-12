News

Helenvale Poets society broadening its horizons with new projects

Premium
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 12 January 2022

The Helenvale Poets society is expanding its community programme in 2022 with the introduction of a community service initiative.

The initiative, the Bay Creative Writing Development Project, aims to provide an empowering foundation for residents and has already started a study and reading group as well as a bookbinding business...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever

Most Read