Nelson Mandela Bay’s ‘middleman’ contract to be probed

Irregularities alleged in how tender process was awarded to consultants

Premium By Siyamtanda Capa and Yolanda Palezweni -

A forensic firm will be asked to probe how SK Business Consultants was hired to act as a middleman between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and SMMEs, after the company was scored irregularly during the tender process to meet the minimum requirements.



This was decided behind closed doors during a chaotic council meeting on Monday, when tempers flared amid technical glitches and microphones being muted in one of the two venues used by the councillors...