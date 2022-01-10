News

Opel in the ocean baffles cops

Premium
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
10 January 2022

A car landed in the ocean late on Friday at New Brighton Beach, Gqeberha, leaving police puzzled how it happened.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said people noticed the car — a white Opel Kadett — at sunrise on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Gqeberha traffic warden directs drivers with Michael Jackson moves
Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever

Most Read