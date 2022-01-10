Cop tells of visiting scene of alleged Satan Defenders’ shooting

Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



Two suspected members of the Satan Defenders gang were back in the dock at the high court in Gqeberha on Monday.



The state has charged Morne Featherstone, 20, and Carl White, 22, with three counts of attempted murder, one of murder, two counts of contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, and two counts each for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition...