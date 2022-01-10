WATCH | Rano Kayser forcefully removed from council meeting
Municipal security dragged Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Rano Kayser out of the council meeting at the City Hall on Monday.
Kayser was shoved out of the room after he and DA councillor Morne Steyn complained about the sound system at the Feather Market Centre, which led to their microphones being muted...
