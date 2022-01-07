News

Hearty warriors ready for new school year

By Herald Reporter - 07 January 2022

Two Gqeberha youngsters have overcome what could be their biggest test after successfully undergoing surgery to fix the holes in their hearts.  

Sheronique Alysha Mengie, 6, and Cayson Jude Cerfonteyn, 10, are both recovering well and looking forward to starting school after undergoing life-saving heart surgery at the Busamed Private Hospital in Paardevlei, Western Cape, in December...

