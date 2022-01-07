Delivery man goes extra mile with hair salon
Gqeberha resident uses fast-food app to promote wife’s business
Need a hairdresser? Then why not find one on a fast-food app?
While this may sound a little crazy, a Gqeberha man who lost his income during the hard lockdown, took the brave step — and it has paid off...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.