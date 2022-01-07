News

Delivery man goes extra mile with hair salon

Gqeberha resident uses fast-food app to promote wife’s business

Premium
By Devon Koen - 07 January 2022

Need a hairdresser? Then why not find one on a fast-food app?

While this may sound a little crazy, a Gqeberha man who lost his income during the hard lockdown, took the brave step — and it has paid off...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Locust swarms on track to be SA’s worst ever
Cyril's sharp exit: ANC President Ramaphosa leaves ANCWL meeting after Covid-19 ...

Most Read