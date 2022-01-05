Frontline health workers frozen out

Outrage as contracts for anti-Covid workers not being renewed because department can’t afford to pay salaries

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Hundreds of medical staff placed on the frontline to battle Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape will not be returning to work in 2022 as their contracts have lapsed and the health department is unable to keep up with salary payments.



The department cited budget constraints as the reason not to extend the contracts of 2,749 contracted health workers after December, but they feel this is a slap in the face after the two years of trauma they suffered while fighting wave after wave of the virus. ..