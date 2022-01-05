‘As horrific and as painful as it has been, I would do it all again’: Athol Williams

Corruption whistle-blower and author Athol Williams, who fled the country for his own safety, says he feels vindicated by the release of the state capture report.

Williams testified about global consulting firm Bain & Company at the state capture inquiry last year. He left the country for an undisclosed destination in November, saying his life was in danger. He is a former employee of the management consultancy.

“Knowing my government offers me no protection after I’ve acted in the public interest is a disturbing reality,” he said at the time.

“I implicated 39 parties in my testimony, so threats could come from many places. After receiving warnings from trusted allies and a civil society organisation about a co-ordinated effort against me, I took the sad step to leave home, again without any help.”

Williams penned his reaction to the release of part one of the report in a post on Facebook which he gave TimesLIVE permission to republish. It reads: “I have been in tears since reading the Zondo commission’s recommendations and its acknowledgment of my contribution.

“Tears of joy that I have been heard and that the march towards justice has taken this huge positive step forward.