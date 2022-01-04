Alleged parliamentary arsonist remanded in custody for a week
The man charged with setting fire to parliament buildings cut a dishevelled figure in the dock at the Cape Town magistrate’s courts on Tuesday.
Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, from Khayelitsha wore shoes without laces, shorts and a grey shirt as he faced charges including arson, theft and housebreaking.
The suspect accused of being involved in the Parliament Fire has just appeared in front of the Cape Town Magistrate Court where he is being charged with housebreaking, theft, arson, and further charges under the National Key Point Act.@TimesLIVE #ParliamentFire pic.twitter.com/qOUpNWckja— Maryam Adams (@maryamadams_) January 4, 2022
Mafe’s appearance was brief. The court remanded him in custody until January 11 to give the state time to collect information for an expected bail application, and for an inspection of the alleged crime scene once it is declared safe.
Mafe was represented by attorney Luvuyo Godla, who said his client should be released on bail because he poses no flight risk.
Zandile Christmas Mafe from Khayelitsha alleged parliament arsonist appears at Cape Town Magistrate court @TimesLIVE a pic.twitter.com/bYqGoQBncV— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) January 4, 2022
