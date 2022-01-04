News

Alleged parliamentary arsonist remanded in custody for a week

Philani Nombembe
Journalist
04 January 2022
Zandile Christmas Mafe in the dock at Cape Town magistrate's court on January 4 2022.
Zandile Christmas Mafe in the dock at Cape Town magistrate's court on January 4 2022.
Image: Esa Alexander

The man charged with setting fire to parliament buildings cut a dishevelled figure in the dock at the Cape Town magistrate’s courts on Tuesday.

Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, from Khayelitsha wore shoes without laces, shorts and a grey shirt as he faced charges including arson, theft and housebreaking.

Mafe’s appearance was brief. The court remanded him in custody until January 11 to give the state time to collect information for an expected bail application, and for an inspection of the alleged crime scene once it is declared safe.

Mafe was represented by attorney Luvuyo Godla, who said his client should be released on bail because he poses no flight risk.

