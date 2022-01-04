News

WATCH | Parliament fire suspect appears in Cape Town court

By TIMESLIVE - 04 January 2022
The alleged parliament arsonist appears at Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday, January 4 2022.
Image: Maryam Adams

Zandile Christmas Mafe from Khayelitsha, the man arrested on allegations of arson related to Sunday’s fire at parliament, appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

He is charged with housebreaking, theft, arson, and further charges under the National Key Point Act.

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe appears at the Cape Town magistrate's court.
Image: Esa Alexander
The suspect accused of being involved in the parliament fire appeared before the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday. He is charged with housebreaking, theft, arson, and further charges under the National Key Point Act.
Image: Esa Alexander
