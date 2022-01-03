Three arrested in Zwide after stolen car, illegal firearm seized

Three suspects were due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being arrested on New Year’s Eve in connection with charges of being in possession of a stolen vehicle and an illegal firearm.

Members of Kwazakhele police were conducting routine stop-and-search operations in Zwide, Gqeberha, on Friday when they noticed the number plates on a Peugeot 208 had been tampered with.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the vehicle was spotted in Mali Street at about 11am, and the officers ordered the driver to pull over.

“The registration number was tested and did not match the vehicle.

“Further investigation revealed that the vehicle was forcefully taken during a house robbery in New Brighton, in November,” Swart said.

Officers also allegedly found a 7.65mm calibre pistol and a gas-operated handgun after searching the vehicle.

The three occupants, aged between 23 and 27, were arrested and faced charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Swart said more charges could be added as the investigation progressed, adding that the car was impounded and the 7.65mm pistol sent for ballistic testing.

HeraldLIVE