News

Tutu’s body escorted into cathedral by his daughter Thandeka

Tanya Farber
Senior science reporter
30 December 2021
Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba walks in front of the casket containing the body of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu during its arrival at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on December 30 2021.
Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba walks in front of the casket containing the body of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu during its arrival at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on December 30 2021.
Image: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

The body of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu arrived at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday in a plain wooden coffin.

Tutu will lie in state on Thursday and Friday in the cathedral, where his ashes will be interred, and his funeral service will be held there on Saturday.

Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba hugs Thandeka Tutu, daughter of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, as the casket containing his body arrives at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on December 30 2021.
Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba hugs Thandeka Tutu, daughter of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, as the casket containing his body arrives at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on December 30 2021.
Image: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

The coffin arrived in a funeral director’s van with Tutu’s daughter, Thandeka, in the passenger seat. 

Dressed in black but wearing a bright yellow headdress, Thandeka wept as she alighted from the vehicle to be greeted by Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. 

Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba stands next to the casket containing the body of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu after it arrived at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town for his lying in state on December 30, 2021.
Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba stands next to the casket containing the body of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu after it arrived at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town for his lying in state on December 30, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/SUMAYA HISHAM

She then embraced the dean of St George's Cathedral, the Rt Rev Michael Weeder, before following Tutu’s coffin — carried by six priests — into the cathedral.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UDM rocks boat as Nelson Mandela Bay coalition cracks appear
Wessa’s Koekemoer unpacks EC offshore exploration

Most Read