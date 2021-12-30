Money, employment and houses — What SA wants in 2022
It’s almost time for New Year's resolutions. But before 2021 ends, South Africans are taking to Twitter to share their expectations for 2022.
Marriage, houses, jobs and cars were some of the things on people’s wishlists that flooded the TL via the hashtag #ThingsIwantIn2022.
Less corruption, an effective government and youth employment also made the list, as the country battles with a record high unemployment rate of 34.9%. Some have used the trend to share their qualifications and skills in hope of catching the eye of a potential employer.
“For the SA youth to be employed, for our leaders to prioritise us and the betterment of this country,” one user said.
“Things I want in 2022 is for all people who are always going up and down looking for employment, to be employed,” another one tweeted.
From personal development to money, here’s a glimpse at some of the things South Africans wish for in 2022:
THINGS I WANT IN 2022— Mavu (@Mesh_ramavhoya) December 29, 2021
A Car
Making money
For my extra classes to be a success
Get funding for the NPO to make a difference at my village
Things I want in 2022— Nduduzo Simelane (@sdu_mpembe) December 29, 2021
More money
Healthy Relationship
THINGS I WANT IN 2022— Lindiwe🦋 (@Lindiwe_Sambo) December 29, 2021
Is for me to get employed 🕯️🕯️🕯️🙏🏽🙏🏽
One of the things I want in 2022 is to find a job🙏— NEO SEPHUHLE (@NeoSephuhle) December 29, 2021
I am a qualified Accounting and Economics FET teacher please help me find a job I've been trying. 🙏🙏
List of things I want in 2022; to remain healthy, more money,new number plate, piece of land,mr right, phone❤️❤️❤️ drop your list we pray for them together ❤️ 🙏🙏— Natukunda Constance (@NatukundaConst1) December 28, 2021
Peace is one of the " *Things I want in 2022* "— Mlindazwe Logistics and Sound Hire (@MlindazweL) December 29, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.