Court torpedoes Shell's Wild Coast blasting

Court grants interdict against continued exploration off Eastern Cape coast

By Adrienne Carlisle - 29 December 2021

Shell on Tuesday morning suspended its seismic exploration of the Eastern Cape coastline after a judgment interdicting it from proceeding with its controversial operation.

Environmentalists, fisher folk, Wild Coast communities, NGOs and tourism operators celebrated judge Gerald Bloem’s decision to urgently interdict Shell from proceeding with the survey...

