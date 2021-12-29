News

WATCH LIVE | Free State Anglican Diocese remembers Tutu

By TImesLIVE - 29 December 2021

The Anglican Diocese in the Free State is hosting a special service to remember the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The presidency announced Tutu's passing on Sunday and later revealed that he would be accorded a special category 1 official funeral.

