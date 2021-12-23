News

Japan rules out changes to Covid-19 curbs despite Omicron

By Sakura Murakami - 23 December 2021
People walk along a shopping street on December 21, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 38 new coronavirus cases today while fewer than 70 Omicron infections have been recorded so far in the country.
Image: Carl Court/Getty Images

Japan's government is not considering an immediate change to current Covid-19 restrictions, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday, a day after community transmission of the Omicron variant was discovered in the country.

The government confirmed on Wednesday that a family of three based in the western city of Osaka were infected by the Omicron variant and the origin of how they had caught the virus could not be traced.

The government has started preparations to expand free testing to people who don't have Covid-19 symptoms in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday citing unnamed government sources.

Reuters

