Water tankers deployed in parts of KwaNobuhle

Water tankers have been deployed to parts of KwaNobuhle as modifications on the water pipeline continue.

In a statement from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Wednesday, it said: “The water supply in KwaNobuhle has slightly improved due to modifications made by the water and sanitation teams within the water supply system.

“Apart from the Reservoir 1 zone, most residents have water supply. While the system continues to recover, four water tankers have been deployed,” it continued.

The tankers will remain in the areas until 8:00pm every evening and will continue to be on standby for the coming Christmas weekend.

They are in:

Ndlambe Street

Siwasa Street

Nkwali Avenue

Siyo Crescent

Xuma Avenue

