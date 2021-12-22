Water tankers deployed in parts of KwaNobuhle
Water tankers have been deployed to parts of KwaNobuhle as modifications on the water pipeline continue.
In a statement from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Wednesday, it said: “The water supply in KwaNobuhle has slightly improved due to modifications made by the water and sanitation teams within the water supply system.
“Apart from the Reservoir 1 zone, most residents have water supply. While the system continues to recover, four water tankers have been deployed,” it continued.
The tankers will remain in the areas until 8:00pm every evening and will continue to be on standby for the coming Christmas weekend.
They are in:
- Ndlambe Street
- Siwasa Street
- Nkwali Avenue
- Siyo Crescent
- Xuma Avenue
HeraldLIVE
