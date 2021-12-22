News

Water tankers deployed in parts of KwaNobuhle

By Herald Reporter - 22 December 2021
While repairs on the water pipeline continues, water tankers have been deployed to parts of KwaNobuhle
Water tankers have been deployed to parts of KwaNobuhle as modifications on the water pipeline continue.

In a statement from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality on Wednesday, it said: “The water supply in KwaNobuhle has slightly improved due to modifications made by the water and sanitation teams within the water supply system.

“Apart from the Reservoir 1 zone, most residents have water supply. While the system continues to recover, four water tankers have been deployed,” it continued.

The tankers will remain in the areas until 8:00pm every evening and will continue to be on standby for the coming Christmas weekend.

They are in:

  • Ndlambe Street
  • Siwasa Street
  • Nkwali Avenue
  • Siyo Crescent
  • Xuma Avenue 

