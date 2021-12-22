Frantic search for missing initiate

Zwide man, 21, disappeared from Greenbushes camp hours before homecoming ceremony

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



A Zwide family is desperately searching for their 21-year-old relative who went missing from a Greenbushes initiation school on Friday night, only hours before his homecoming ceremony the next day.



Lindokuhle Debruin’s disappearance is shrouded in mystery as this is the second time he has gone missing from the initiation school, which he first started attending on November 19...