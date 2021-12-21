Teams working flat out to restore power in Cape Town, says city

Woodstock residents will be the first to enjoy their electricity being restored after an overnight outage affected a wide swathe of the Cape Town city centre and seaboard.

The city said on Tuesday its electricity generation and distribution department has been working throughout the night to restore power using different supply routes.

This after one of the main feeder lines from its Acacia high-voltage substation to Montagu Gardens and Eskom’s Tafelbaai high-voltage substation was lost.

A fire affecting infrastructure worsened the situation.

Mayoral committee member for energy Beverley van Reenen said: “The city is rerouting the power supply to the Woodstock area and the reinstallation of damaged cables is well under way.

“As an interim measure to ensure businesses are not severely affected in area 7, due consideration is also being made to switch on the Roggebaai turbines to supply power to the CBD.

“The city is also working with Eskom to assist with re-energising the Atlantic seaboard and CBD as the damage has also affected Eskom’s infrastructure.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known and assessments are still under way to determine the full extent of the damage.”