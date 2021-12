Fatal argument over 13th cheque

By Simtembile Mgidi -

A 51-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her boyfriend during an argument over a 13th cheque in Cookhouse on Wednesday night.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said Akhona Sondlo, 38, was walking in Raymond Mhlaba Street in Bongweni location, when his girlfriend allegedly accosted him...