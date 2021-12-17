Helenvale children treated to Christmas joy

More than 100 children were treated to a joyous Christmas party in Helenvale on Thursday.

Organised by resident Rina Potgieter for the past 15 years, the event once again took place in Hartebeest Street, where children’s faces lit up as the gift bags and sweets were handed to them.

Potgieter said Round Table PE West 142 helped make the event a reality.

“I was tired this year, I planned to hand out only party packs to the children, but Round Table out of the blue said they would buy all the food for the party.

“The Lord is awesome, they donated all the food and 300 Joy Jars with sweets inside,” she said.

“They even came to my house to help us prepare the food.”

Potgieter said there were so many children in her community who would not get to sit around a table filled with food on Christmas Day, or get to open presents under the Christmas tree.

“The unemployment rate in Helenvale is sky high, and the Lord laid it on my heart that I had to give those children a Christmas party,” she said.

“At the beginning it was not easy, because I battled to get sponsors, but I will continue doing these Christmas parties until the day I die.”

Round Table PE West 142 is an organisation for men between the ages of 18 and 41 who want to help each other become better men for their families and their communities.

Chair Pienaar Allers said seeing the smiles on the children’s faces on Thursday was priceless.

“I am getting chills as I speak. As we drove in, the children from the streets flocked in with the biggest smiles.

“At least we know they will go to bed with a full tummy tonight.

“This was an eye opener. We are so fortunate to be able to provide for ourselves, we do not have to roam these streets every day, and we know the violence that affects this area.”

Round Table secretary Jean-Pierre du Plessis invited other men to come and see what they do, be part of their meetings and help people.

He said it was the only way to effect change.

Roos Pullen, 47, whose grandchildren were at the Christmas party, thanked everyone who contributed towards making the party possible.

“I am unemployed, I would not have been able to buy a present for the children.

“Now I am happy,” she said.

