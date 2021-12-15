Struggle veteran receives honorary doctorate

Joel Netshitenzhe recognised by NMU for efforts to end apartheid and build new SA

Nelson Mandela University (NMU) on Wednesday conferred struggle veteran and strategist Joel Netshitenzhe with an honorary doctorate during its summer graduation.



Netshitenzhe, vice-chair and executive director of transdisciplinary research institute Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflections (MISTRA), was recognised for his contribution to the abolishment of apartheid and the subsequent nation-building project of SA, among other achievements. ..