Latest theft won’t deter Missionvale Care Centre from serving community

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Facilities at the Missionvale Care Centre were left without water after thieves stole copper water pipes and bathroom fittings from the men’s bathroom at the weekend.



However, rather than calling for the immediate arrest of the culprits, management at the centre believes this incident actually highlights the need for their services in a community with many social ills...