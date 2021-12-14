‘Vaccinate or don’t go out in public’

It cannot be business as usual in middle of a war, says Mabuyane

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane says it may be time to allow only those who have been vaccinated to enter public areas.



The premier was talking at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha on Tuesday during a media briefing on the province’s plan to deal with the Civid-19 fourth wave driven by the Omicron variant...