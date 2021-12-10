'Expensive waste' or new dawn? SA reacts to January deadline for state capture commission report

South Africans have weighed in on the announcement that acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hand over the much-anticipated state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa next month.

The commission, chaired by Zondo, heard evidence from, among others, former and current public service employees, including ministers, Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma, with several individuals implicated in corruption.

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele told media on Thursday heads will roll and those implicated will face prosecution.

“The commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture is scheduled to submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 1 2022.

“Cabinet anticipates that in addition to exposing the perpetrators of corruption this report will also provide us with a proposal to strengthen our system to prevent corruption.”

National Director for Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi on Monday said the NPA was working on high profile cases and she understood the impatience of South Africans who want corrupt officials prosecuted.

She called for patience, saying the NPA's approach is not to rush, but rather ensure it has watertight cases.

Here are some of reactions to the Zondo report: