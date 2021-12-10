Clinic gives tips on how those with addiction can survive the difficult festive season

The festive season can be particularly difficult for those struggling with addiction, those who have not yet come to terms with their substance abuse and the recently rehabilitated — as well as their families.

But being prepared is the best way to navigate through the season of excesses.

This is the view of Des Wilkinson, clinical psychologist at Riverview Manor, a specialist clinic in the southern Drakensberg dedicated to the treatment of drug and alcohol addiction and dependence, eating disorders, anxiety, depression, trauma and stress.

Wilkinson said by being prepared, addicts, their families and friends can avoid the pitfalls of overindulgence, remove obvious temptations such as alcohol and be on the lookout to help those who are most vulnerable.

Wilkinson said it seems that the problem of alcohol and substance addition is rife in SA.

“Dependence on substances to alleviate stress and tension — whether they are illicit or prescribed — it is getting to a point where it is becoming out of control. People are reaching out for the quick fix,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson said that for many 2021 has been even more difficult than 2020, with the protracted Covid-19 pandemic leading to the loss of loved ones as well as jobs and businesses.

He said the looting and violence in July in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng also caused significant financial loss, sparking anger and fear.

Wilkinson said the abuse of alcohol, as well as prescription and over the counter medication, grew as more and more people became overwhelmed by the loss of loved ones, their jobs and perhaps even rising debt.

He said those who are most vulnerable at this time of year are those who are isolated.

“Christmas is a time to relax, to celebrate, to engage meaningfully with friends and family. There is an expectation of gatherings, celebrations and indulgence.

“Where these expectations are not met either through bereavement, family conflict or separation due to translocation, Christmas can be lonely and depressing.”

He said there was nothing more disheartening than witnessing others joyfully preparing for the festivities.

He said those who are struggling with isolation and dependence may start to fantasise about replacing family and friends with indulgence in alcohol or drugs to numb the feelings of loneliness, isolation and despair.

Wilkinson warns that active substance abusers will submit to the temptations easily.

Wilkinson’s advice to recovering addicts is to avoid triggers of relapse as much as possible, make sure there is something to do, or attend, or watch to distract from temptation.

“Attend as many meetings as possible especially those who meet on the holidays. If you have a sponsor, keep in constant contact.”

Families and friends of addicts possibly face even more challenges. These extend beyond simply removing obvious temptations.

“It is difficult to love an addict and ostracising him or her may seem the easier choice.

“But there is an alternative. Try including the addict in as many of the activities as possible: in the conversation, in the games and in the rituals while always being mindful of the whereabouts and the behavioural patterns of the addict,” Wilkinson said.

