Ex-church leader threatened with R4m defamation claim

By Mandilakhe Kwababana -

An expelled church member who accused the top tier of the United Ethiopian Church in Christ (UECC) of dipping into church coffers has been told in a lawyer’s letter to apologise for his utterances — or face a R4m defamation claim in court.



Mlindeli Tubeni has laughed off the threat of civil action and says he is looking forward to fighting it out in court...