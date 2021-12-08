Racism behind complaint about takeaway signs on building, Troon claims

A bunfight over burger and building signs in Humewood has caused an uproar, with safety and security political head Lawrence Troon accusing those responsible for reporting the illegal signage to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality as racist.

The Crows Nest, which offers fast food and accommodation, was served with a notice on October 6 to remove the signs.

The burger sign is on a sidewall of the business along with the name of the business, while the other sign is on the roof.

The DA’s Ward 2 councillor, Renaldo Gouws, reported the signage after receiving a complaint from a resident.

An inspection was done by officials on October 4.

The signage was classified as illegal as the advertising was visible from a municipal road while the property was zoned for residential purposes.

This flouts the municipal outdoor advertising bylaws.

The property owners, Essack Abdullah and Umar Amarjee, were told to remove the signs before October 21.

Failure to do so would result in legal action, according to the notice.

They bought the building in June.

“Since we moved here, they have been making our lives difficult,” Abdullah said.

“They asked us for building plans and to remove signs that we found here. Why are they only complaining now?

Amarjee, meanwhile, said the takeaway business was started due to Covid-19.

“When we took over, the hotel aspect was not doing well.

“So we had to think of a way to keep operations going and paying our staff,” he said.

The burger sign was put up on October 4, the property owners said.

Troon said he was told by the owners that building inspectors and staff in five metro police vehicles carried out the inspection.

This, he said, was a waste of municipal resources.

Troon alleged the racism was being driven by Gouws.

“This is typical of the DA and Gouws. The signs have always been there but the issue is only raised now.”

Gouws dismissed the racism allegations, saying he had merely forwarded the resident’s complaint to the municipality.

He said his office had recently received a number of complaints from residents about various businesses operating in his ward.

“When we receive complaints about the business, I don’t check the race of the owner.

“I just forward the complaint on and I don’t have the power to appoint inspectors.”

Gouws said he was not surprised with Troon claiming racism.

“This is the same person that was forced to apologise in public to former mayor Athol Trollip when he was also accused of being racist,” he said.

Gouws said he was considering legal action.

