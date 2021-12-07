'Fewer severe Covid-19 cases' in Omicron epicentre hospitals

Most hospitalised patients in Tshwane — the country's Covid-19 fourth wave and Omicron epicentre — have not needed supplementary oxygen to help them breathe.

This is according to the Tshwane district Omicron variant patient profile, contained as part of a report released by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), which looked at early-experience patient profiles at the Steve Biko/Tshwane District Hospital (SBAH/TDH) complex in Pretoria.

The data is for the first two weeks of the Omicron wave in Tshwane, from November 14 to 29.

According to the report, the positive cases of Covid-19 have mostly been “incidental findings” in patients, meaning they were admitted to the hospital for reasons other than Covid-19.

“In summary, the first impression of the 166 patients admitted since the Omicron variant made an appearance, together with the snapshot of the clinical profile of 42 patients in the Covid-19 wards at the complex, is that the majority of hospital admissions are for diagnoses unrelated to Covid-19,” reads the report.

The report noted a sharp rise in admissions at the two hospitals, with 166 new ones between November 14 and 29.

On hospital admissions, a significant early finding, according to the report, was that admitted patients were staying for a much shorter period compared with previous virus waves.

The average stay was 2.8 days for patients who tested positive for Covid-19 over the past two weeks, compared to an average 8.5 days in the past 18 months.

However, the report says, the clinical profile of admitted patients could change significantly over the next two weeks, by which time conclusions could be drawn about the severity of the disease with greater precision.