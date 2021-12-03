Neighbours recount chilling last words as mom gunned down in Motherwell
‘Please let me live for the sake of my children’
Shot twice before falling as she tried to escape, Nokuthembela Ntsunguzi uttered her last words to her assailant, allegedly her police officer boyfriend...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.