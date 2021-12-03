R600m gets Nelson Mandela Bay car plant’s motor running

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

Backed by a R600m investment, Ford’s Struandale engine plant will bring the torque in the next generation Ranger set to hit the market in 2022.



The motor manufacturer made the announcement on Thursday in Gqeberha, where it unveiled a new assembly line that will run production for a 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine...